( DJ SIGHT) Seems like a lot of people are being sued recently…

Now we can add Jay-Z to that list.

Jay-Z’s being sued for putting the Roc Nation logo on a bunch of different major league baseball hats. The Iconix Brand Group says Jay-Z does not own the rights to the logo anymore and they paid $204 million dollars for the rights.

The company is also suing Lids, New Era, Roc Nation, MLB, & The San Francisco Giants for $10 million.

Guess Jay-Z just wasn’t ready to completely let go of his baby.

