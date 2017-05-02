Janet Jackson Announces State Of The World Tour

So we watched the mysterious clock countdown on JanetJackson.com in anticipation of a special message and yesssss Ms. Jackson delivered as promised!

The singer posted a video via YouTube on her website announcing her State Of The World Tour that kicks off on September 7th!!

Janet also spoke very briefly on her weight gain due to being pregnant, her divorce, and her healthy baby boy.

Rolling Stone released a list of Janet’s new tour dates.

.@RollingStone has released what might be a list of @JanetJackson up incoming US tour dates for her "State of the World Tour" #Janfam pic.twitter.com/NDIfNjfJMf — Janet Journey (@JanetJourney) May 2, 2017

