What In The World Is Janet Jackson Going To Announce?!

The world is wondering what the clock on Janet Jackson website is counting down for??

Tonight at 9pm something is going to happen on Janet Jackson’s website as there is a digital clock at the top of JanetJackson.com counting down the hours, minutes, and seconds.

Ms. Jackson’s fans are speculating what the count down could be on social media. I think it’s the announcement of new music and her highly anticipated tour which was postponed due to her pregnancy.

What do you think Janet is going to announce?

Producer Jimmy Jam chimes in on Twitter saying her fans will hear it from her lips first!

Best thing about the @JanetJackson countdown is her fans will get it first, straight from her lips. #StateOfTheWorld #ConversationsInACafe — Jimmy Jam (@flytetymejam) May 1, 2017

Here are some of her fans reactions on Twitter.

Up for work, tired as HELL from watching this countdown⏱on @JanetJackson . Ready 2 hear it from her 👄 #Ready2BSlayed #Plush pic.twitter.com/hoLNnmRvg1 — Cristi Adams🐏 (@Babi_Aries1814) May 1, 2017

Praying @JanetJackson announces she's going back on tour on 5/1/17. I still have my tickets for the Indianapolis show. — Kimberly Caudle (@coconicole73) May 1, 2017

