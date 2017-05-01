janet
Music

What In The World Is Janet Jackson Going To Announce?!

The world is wondering what the clock on Janet Jackson website is counting down for??  

Tonight at 9pm something is going to happen on Janet Jackson’s website as there is a digital clock at the top of JanetJackson.com counting down the hours, minutes, and seconds.

Ms. Jackson’s fans are speculating what the count down could be on social media. I think it’s the announcement of new music and her highly anticipated tour which was postponed due to her pregnancy.

What do you think Janet is going to announce?

Producer Jimmy Jam chimes in on Twitter saying her fans will hear it from her lips first!

Here are some of her fans reactions on Twitter.

 