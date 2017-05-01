Fyre Festival Flop

This is actually hilarious.

Okay imagine spending $12,000 to attend a music festival in the Bahamas only to be fed this…

and as for your luxury accommodations, this…

OUTRAGEOUS!

Ja Rule & festival organizers are being accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars for the Fyre Luxury Music Festival in the Bahamas.

Okay first of all, these had to be either some very young impressionable rich kids or old out of touch rich suburban men attending this festival, because who in their right mind is going to jump to spend $12,000 to attend a festival hosted by JA RULE. Not even Ja Rule and Ashanti, just Ja. Like come on really, you can’t even be mad. You walked yourself into that one. Silly rabbits.

This festival has to be one of the worst festivals to go down in history.

Festival packages were supposed to include luxury lodging and gourmet food, however, they were greeted with nothing but chaos!

As far as the luxury stay, there were tents set up like a disaster relief camp site (see above photo) and for the gourmet food a piece of cheese with lettuce with wheat bread in a styrofoam container.

Artists like Blink-182, Lil Yachty, Kendall Jenner and other celebrities were all supposed to be in attendance.

Ja Rule said what happened was beyond his control but he does take full responsibility.

