Is it just me or did it feel like Ciara was pregnant for 2 years?

The happy couple finally welcomed their healthy baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson, into the world.

She was born on Friday at 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

Both of Sienna’s parents posted heartfelt photos on IG to announce her birth.

No pictures have been posted yet of Sienna, which is fine.It usually takes a few months for babies to get cute anyway… so no rush Wilson’s! Enjoy the new addition to your family.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter