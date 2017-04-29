Peter Gunz and Teen Mom

( DJ SIGHT ) Is Love & Hip Hop’s Peter Gunz having his 11th child with former Teen mom reality star?

Social media exploded when former Teen Mom star, Kaitlin Lowery posted a picture on social media being very pregnant with her third child. Peter Gunz left a comment under the photo saying I’ll call you later and that’s when all hell broke loose.

Supposedly Peter Gunz had a vasectomy a few years back. I don’t blame him the man has 10 children. Can you say, weak pull out game?

Peter’s actually family with Kaitlyn’s 3rd child. Okay follow me here, he’s her ex husband’s uncle which would make Peter the uncle of the Teen Mom star unborn child.

Hopefully he just left the comment because he just wanted to chat about the weather, because if that’s his baby… that is messy.

