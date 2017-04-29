Alexa Keeps It Real

( Tariq) Hate being the bearer of bad news when it comes to giving fashion advise?I dread the whole process. Questions like “So, what do you think,” or “Does this make me look fat?” I never know the right thing to say.

Or…

Maybe you’re on the other side when you say things like “That looks great,” only to have your non-fashionista friend give you that “Child, please” look.

TGFA (Thank god for Amazon)! The latest Amazon Echo Look could take all that pressure off you. The AI will now come compact with fashion advise. Instead of asking your friend how your look, Alexa (Amazon Echo) will let you know if you need to change or work with what you’ve got.

Would you listen to the ‘opinion’ of an artificial intelligent program over your friend?

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

