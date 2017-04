We’ve been waiting for this! Mary J. Blige Documentary: The Strength Of A Woman.

Check out the trailer below. It features Jazmine Sullivan, Sean Diddy Combs, Ne-Yo, DJ Khaled, and more.

The documentary The Making Of: The Strength Of A Woman will air May 2nd on VH1 at 11pm.

You can listening her new album by clicking Strength Of A Woman.

