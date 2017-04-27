Country Has More Drug Related Lyrics Than Rap

A new study finds that country music has more drug references than any other major music genre, including rap.

The study conducted by addiction.com, found that rap actually had the least amount of drug references in comparison to other genres.

According to researchers the rappers with the most drug references are Eminem, Lil Wayne, and Tech9. Obviously this study is flawed. What about Snoop or Wiz?

Also the study focused on drugs such as weed, x, coke, pharms, acid, meth, and heroin. Now if they added lean or molly, I’m sure they would have different results.

Even though the basis of the researchers findings are flawed at least for once the rap and hip hop community isn’t being demonized like the media always likes to do.

