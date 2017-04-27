Kevin Gates & Kodak Black are heading to jail… again

Aw, here it goes…

( DJ SIGHT ) Rapper Kevin Gates, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for felony gun possession in the state of Illinois.

Meanwhile in Miami … rapper Kodak Black will also learn his fate after being found guilty on five counts of violating his house arrest. He was put under house arrest after an incident of punching and kicking a strip club waitress. He was cleared on his battery count but the 19 year old rapper still faces up to eight years in prison.

When will these young men learn from Kodak Black, Bobby Shmurda, and Chief Keef?!

Stop the foolishness.

