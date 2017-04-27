R. Kelly Sued for Being a Home Wrecker

( TARIQ SPENCE) Rumors are circulating that R. Kelly was aggressively flirting with a married woman. Do you believe R. Kelly would do such a thing?Well, a deputy sheriff of Hind County Mississippi, Kenny Bryant, claims R. Kelly has been flirting with his wife Asia Childress for over a year.

The “I’m a Flirt” R&B Star is now being sued by Bryant for destroying their happy home and his emotional well being. Childress and R. Kelly were involved with one another back in the day, but by the time she married Bryant in 2012, she claimed the relationship was over between her and the R&B creep. Bryant claims that wasn’t the case. Bryant claims the relationship continued after that and he is not happy about it.

Do you think R. Kelly owes this man money?

