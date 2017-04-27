MTV’s Catfish Turns Left And Heads In A New Direction

MTV’s hit show Catfish is going in a new direction. The show currently deals with online dating and people who create fake accounts to attract someone drawing them into their web of lies all in the name of love.

The producers of the show still want to bring people together BUT…. they want you to meet the person that is trolling your social media. So if you have someone who is constantly coming for you online you may have a chance to meet the troll through Catfish with Nev and Max.

According to MTV’s Catfish “Catfishing Page,” they are looking for people who have been drawn into online debates over topics like Veganism, Feminism, LGBTQ rights, Body Shaming, Politics, Race, Religion, and other hot button issues.

Nev and Max have been to Rochester, NY twice now will they be back with the show’s new direction?!

