There is a saying that no question is dumb question however Chris Paul from the L.A. Clippers thinks otherwise.

This post game interview with NBA player Chris Paul had me laughing my butt off literally. The pause and look on Mr. Paul’s face after the reporter asked him the question was one of those “did you really just ask me that dumb sh**” moments.

Peep the video below the magic happens :22 seconds in!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter