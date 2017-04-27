Thug Drake
Music

Young Thug Has An All Singing Album Dropping

It’s true Thugger Thugger or Jeffery or Young Thug will be dropping an album with him singing… yes.. singing! Guess who is going to Executive Produce his all singing album?? 

The light skinned Keith Sweat *drum roll*….. Drake

And now we have Michael Thugger Jackson

Hmmm… I actually am interested in how this next project is going to sound ESPECIALLY if Drake is producing it. Young Thug surprised the heck out of me on Drake’s latest album More Life with they way he dropped them bars which is why so I’m curious to see what’s next for Thugger.

Not sure if the album title is going to be Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girl but that’s what Jeffery is teasing on social media so we just have to wait on it.

Frontliners and Reigndrops do you think Jeffery of Michael Thugger Jackson will give you life or nah?

 

 

 

 