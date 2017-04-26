Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Has Money For You To Claim

Mo’ Money Wednesday!

So Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has more than $2.6 million in unclaimed money and some of that could be yours. Every year New York State requires the company to create a list of checks that have not been claimed in the past three years.

What that means for you is there may be some funds or a check with your name on it waiting to be claimed. There are more than 12,000 individuals and companies that have money to claim from Excellus.

Funds not claimed by the end of August will be turned over to the Comptroller office of the State of New York.

To see if you have a check waiting for you to claim click excellus.com/unclaimedfunds and follow the directions!

