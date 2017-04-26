New School Bus Tracker Coming Soon

Does your child get dropped off at home by the school bus before you get home?

It can be nerve wrecking for parents that have to work till 5 while their child gets home from school at 2:30, and you’re left wondering, “Did the school bus drop my child off safely at home?”

Luckily, you won’t have to worry for much longer.

The Gananda Central School District has a new technology where parents can track their childrens bus ride as soon as they get on the bus and as soon as they get off the bus. Nine school buses in the district will have a GPS tracking software called Here Comes The Bus.

Parents can see how close the bus is to dropping off their kids home in real time and watch the bus while it’s in route.

If this program proves to be successful plan on seeing it at a district near you.

Next thing you know we’re going to start chipping our kids so we can track where they are at all times. This school bus tracker seems like a helpful tool, but kids have been riding the school bus and getting home by themselves for years, do you think a tracker is necessary? I suppose you could say there has been a decrease in neighborhood involvement so it might be necessary.

There was a day where if you didn’t get off the bus as usual or didn’t go straight home, your neighbor would call your parents, but I personally don’t think neighbors are that interactive with each other anymore, but I could be wrong. What do you think?

