JailBae Jeremy Meeks Deported From U.K. On His Way To Modeling Job

Remember #JailBae Jeremy Meeks? He was arrested on gun charges in California back in 2014. His mugshot went viral after Stockton Police posted it on Facebook.

Well Mr. Meeks has been very busy lately working in the modeling industry. After his release from prison last year Hollywood agent Gina Rodriguez scooped him up and he has not looked back until he arrived in London where he was detained.

He had a fashion modeling job in the U.K. but was detained shortly after arriving at Heathrow airport then deported back to the United States.

#JailBae is on the right path and has turned his life around since his arrest. Having all his ducks in row before traveling like his work visa and a letter from his parole officer to travel abroad for work he was still denied entry to the U.K. because of his criminal past.

Authorities escorted Mr. Meeks through the airport and put him back on a plane to New York.

#JailBae is determined to continue to work despite the minor setback. From #JailBae to #CantStopWontStopBae

Good to see he is putting in that legal work and not letting his past hinder his future regardless of the bumps in his path!

Source: Yahoo

