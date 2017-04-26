Flying Taxis Coming Soon

Uber plans on expanding operation via flying taxis.

The taxi market has been heavily influenced by the rise of ride sharing. Taxi use has decreased in major metropolitans upwards of 65% in some cities.

Since Uber is one of the main reasons why the taxi market is essentially disappearing , Uber has decided to do something to help the thousands of taxi drivers that have been effected. Uber plans to release flying taxis within the next three years. Their plans were revealed by Uber officials recently at the Uber Elevate Summit.

People in Dallas and Dubai will have the opportunity to order flying taxis by the year 2020. The future is finally here.

