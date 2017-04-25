Lil Wayne Stops Show And Walks Off Stage In Idaho (Video)

Next time you go to a Lil Wayne concert make sure you don’t throw anything on stage while he is performing. You do not want to be the one who ends up ruining it for everyone else who paid to see the show.

Lil Wayne was performing “A Milli” at his show in Idaho when a concert goer decided to throw a bottle of water toward him.

Well Weezy didn’t appreciate the water shower and literally stopped the show called his “goons” and then walked off stage blaming the abrupt end on the individual who threw the water.

Mr. Wayne said Boise, Idaho is one place he will never come back to.

Peep the video clips.

Lil Wayne cutting his show in Boise cuz someone tossed water on him. @LilWayneHQ pic.twitter.com/Vqblk9nH8B — Autumn Vega-Honores (@autumn_jayne) April 24, 2017

#lilwayne Cutting his show in Boise cuz someone threw a bottle of water at him. Whole show ruined cuz one person.. smh 🤦🏻‍♀️😞 pic.twitter.com/yfaDHUzYDz — Autumn Vega-Honores (@autumn_jayne) April 24, 2017

Full video courtesy of TMZ

