Instagram Crashes And Life As We Know It Stopped For The Moment

Yes it’s true, Instagram crashed last night. With Instagram “trippin” the internet went to Twitter aka the “side piece” for comfort in the time of need!
Like that saying goes what one won’t do the other will lol.
Check out the tweets and memes below.
Waiting for Instagram to come back like…. #instagram #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Yv1ZcI6OVQ
— 🚶🏼ⓇⓎⒶⓃ (@RyanNorth00) April 24, 2017
My damn #instagramdown I had to double check if I paid my damn phone bill 😂😂😂
— jr_delgado (@freshprincemdb) April 11, 2017
When #instagram leaves you hanging high n dry, you come to #twitter for comfort 😂#instagramdown
— Elixir Rain (@ElixirRain) April 24, 2017
Social media right now #instagramcrash #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/DzPseeoqVn
— K.T. (@kyletheresa) April 24, 2017
Resets phone, turns mobile data off/on! Resets modem twice!! then realise it's #instagramdown 😩
— WaYnE⚽️ (@wazza225) April 24, 2017
When you're bored and @instagram is down…. #instagram #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/bjtxTwgmxq
— Stephen Robson (@sjrobson1983) April 24, 2017