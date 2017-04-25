Derek Fisher and Carmelo Anthony

( DJ SIGHT ) Former NBA player & New York Knicks head coach and known ex rebounder aka Mr. Sloppy Seconds, Derek Fisher said he’s going to reach out to Carmelo Anthony about his recent breakup with wife Lala Anthony. Fisher said Carmelo needs to focus on family and not basketball and is going to help him cope with his separation. Derek Fisher is known for rebounding former teammate Matt Barnes ex-wife Gloria Govan which led to a physical altercation between Fisher & Barnes.

Mello, better watch your soon to be ex-wife and Derek Fisher lol…

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

