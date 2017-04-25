Shaq vs The Big Show

( DJ SIGHT ) Shaquille O’Neal blames WWE for the no-show match against the Big Show at Wrestlemania.

The Big Show & former NBA super star Shaquille O’Neal have been taking shots at each other for months.

Shaq was on a podcast recently and explained why he wasn’t at Wrestle Mania this year.

Shaq says the people at WWE kept playing games. First they said it was going to be Shaq vs Big Show 1 on 1, then he was told it was going to be a three on three match, then gets a call saying the match was cancelled so after that call he made other arrangements.

Shaq said the WWE reached out to him again to make the match a 1 on 1 versus The Big Show but by then Shaq said he had other obligations.