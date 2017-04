( DJ SIGHT ) What that old saying? All you need is a dollar and a dream to win millions? Well that may soon come to an end this fall.

Reports say coming in October the price to play New York’s Mega Millions & other games will increase from $1 to $2 .

The gaming commission approved the increase saying they really had no choice but to increase the price to play but there will be more chances to win.

So now all you need is $2 and a dream.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter