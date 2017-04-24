Apple Tells Uber To Chill Or Else They’ll Get Deleted

Apple CEO Tim Cook had a meeting with Uber’s CEO Travis Kalanick back in 2015 and told him Uber would be kicked out of the Apple App Store if they didn’t stop violating the terms.

The ride sharing service Uber, which is on it it’s way to our area was doing a whole lot of “tracking” that Mr. Cook was not happy about as he is big on user privacy.

To break it down simply Uber was keeping tabs on folks through their phone even when the app is not in use. Uber said it is so they can have an accurate pick up location and ensure a safe exit for it’s users. Uber was also tracking users even after they deleted the Uber app from their iPhones but that led to fake accounts and drivers exploiting the “loophole” to get driver bonuses Uber offered to them.

Oh it get’s better! Uber in it’s craftiness geofenced the Apple Headquarters in Cupertino, California so that they could continue tracking users without Apple finding out or so they thought. But Apple’s offices outside of Cupertino caught on to Uber’s shenanigans and that’s when Mr. Cook told Mr. Kalanick to stop.

As Uber gears up to come to our area make sure you read the terms and conditions so you are informed instead of surprised.

To read more and to know more about Uber’s CEO Travis Kalanick click on The New York Times

