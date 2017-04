( DJ SIGHT ) Former President Bill Clinton trolls current president Donald Trump on Twitter. Bill Clinton was in Little Rock at the Clinton Center to honor Earth Day. He took a picture with a big grasshopper statue on the front lawn of the Clinton Center.

Clinton posted the picture on Twitter and said “breaking just learning the Clinton Center has been bugged” making reference to Donald Trump claim of the Obama Administration having Trump Towers bugged.

