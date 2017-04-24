Clearing a Debt

( DJ SIGHT ) Legendary hip-hop label and crew, Ruff Ryders Records had their reunion concert this weekend at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn New York. The show was headlined by DMX. Reports say, DMX was paid $40,000 for his appearance along with Swizz Beatz, Eve, The Lox, and Drag-on.

Good news, DMX is actually performing. Bad news is he will not see a cent of the $40,000 payout. Unfortunately for X, he has an outstanding debt with Attorney John Coleman who specializes in business law and Dark Man X still owes money from past business services. So basically, he’s performing for free until his debts are paid off.

