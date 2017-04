( DJ SIGHT ) I’m really heartbroken.

Serena Williams is hinting that she’s 5 months pregnant.

Serena posted a pic on her social media with the caption “20 weeks.”

She got engaged back in December to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

If you do the math that’s about right. So congrats to them both even though I’m not her baby’s father I was really hurt for 2 minutes.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter