Another Marriage Out the Door

( DJ SIGHT ) Scottie Pippen and his soon-to-be wife are officially heading for the d word.

After 19 years of marriage and 4 kids, the couple believes it’s time for a change, the good thing about the divorce it’s not a messy one.

Scottie Pippen’s soon-to-be ex-wife was linked to rapper Future a few months back. Not sure if that had anything to do with the divorce, but social media believes that’s exactly why the two are getting divorced.

The couple has been trying to work their marriage out but I guess it’s not happening.

