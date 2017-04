( DJ SIGHT ) Birdman & Cash Money Records might be getting sued over Drake’s contract.

Reports say , Jas Prince & Aspire Music Group are seeking money that’s owed to them over a contract that Drake signed back in 2008. The money that’s claimed to be owed could range up to tens of millions of dollars.

The plaintiffs are also requesting to see Cash Money Records’ financial books. That’s funny, because Lil Wayne requested the same thing a few months ago.

