Former NFL Player Aaron Hernandez Found Dead

Just a few days after being acquitted of the double murder charges from 2012, former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his jail cell.

Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence without parole for the murder of Odin L. Lloyd.

Wednesday morning Hernandez was found hanging in his jail cell according to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections. Attempts were made to save his life but Hernandez was pronounced dead at UMass Leominster.

Authorities said Hernandez put various items in front of the door to block anyone trying to enter.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating his death.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

