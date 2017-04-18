For The Redesigned iPhone 8 You May Have To Wait

Apple is preparing to launch three phones this fall for the 10th anniversary of iPhone. BUT, you may have to wait to get your hands on the one that is said to be the “premium” model.

So the new iPhone which is Apple’s most important product will have three versions released. Two will be overhauled and feature organic light diode that will more accurately display colors and will come in the normal 4.7 and 5.5 screen plus camera enhancements.

The third one marked as the “premium” model will be completely redesigned. The alleged prototype is said to have curved glass on the front and back with a stainless steel frame that will be thinner.

However, you may have to wait one or two months on the redesigned iPhone because of simple economics – supply and demand.

All will run on the iOS 11 mobile operating system.

Three phones will be interesting and as an avid iPhone user I’m anticipating the unveiling of the new redesigned model to see what Apple has up their sleeve. Typically they never disappoint me so I do have high expectations lol.

Source: Bloomberg

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

