Hello Rochester this is Nurse Bowick,

Last week comedy fans were shocked to learn of the death of funny man Charley Murphy. It is reported that, at the age of 57 years young Charley’s death was related to Leukemia. Most often Leukemia is a cancer (an abnormal growth of cells) of the blood and bone marrow. Leukemia results in the overproduction of abnormal white blood cells. These abnormal white blood cells are unable to fight infection the way healthy white cells can, and often lead to infections.Sadly, new outlets report Charley was predeceased by his wife Tisha Murphy, eight years ago when she lost her battle with cervical cancer.

Over the years, the rate of people dying from cancer has varied, depending on their race and ethnicity. However, the data consistently suggest that Black men and Black women, as is the case with Tisha and Charley Murphy are more likely to die from cancer than any other group.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that around one third of deaths from cancer are due to the 5 leading behavioral and dietary risks:

high body mass index low fruit and vegetable intake lack of physical activity tobacco use alcohol use

I would suggest that the World Health Organization add risky sexual behavior to the list as well. Unfortunately, it appears that the world is not ready to own those statistics.

Folks don’t be afraid to ask questions. Call the American Cancer Society Help Line at 1-800-227-2345 anytime, day or night, if you have questions about cancer and/or cancer causes, symptoms and treatments.

Folks don't be afraid to ask questions. Call the American Cancer Society Help Line at 1-800-227-2345 anytime, day or night, if you have questions about cancer and/or cancer causes, symptoms and treatments.

What are you going to do today to lower your cancer risk?

