( DJ SIGHT ) Mary J Blige’s Twitter account was allegedly hacked.

A few dangerous tweets aimed towards her soon-to-be ex-husband Kendu Isaac and his family were posted recently has many fans unsure if the R&B songstress was truly the culprit behind the tweets.

Moments after the tweet was posted, MJB posted another tweet saying her page was hacked and she doesn’t hate Kendu or his family, she just want this situation to be over with.

Do you believe Mary J Blige page was hacked?

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter