Katt Williams Avoids More Jail Time

( DJ SIGHT ) No jail time for Katt Williams!

He reached a plea deal for an alleged robbery along with Suge Knight back in 2014 of a female photographer.

The comedian was sentenced to three years probation and 54 weeks of anger management classes and if you know Katt like we know Katt he definitely needs it. Now for Suge Knight his case is still pending.

The last couple years Katt Williams has bee in and out of trouble with the law hopefully this will slow him down and he can get his career back on track.

