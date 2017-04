Yes Gabby Yessssss!!

In light of Dwyane Wade’s missed dunk during his last game his wife Gabrielle Union had jokes and I was here for it hahaha!!! #whomovedtherim

Who moved the rim on D-Wade? pic.twitter.com/S58Dz24Fdb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2017

I did. Next time… Put 👏 The 👏 Seat 👏 Down👏 https://t.co/CDWqFPoX39 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 17, 2017

Moral of the story gentlemen please put the seat down. Thanks Gabby lol.

