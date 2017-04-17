Jackpot! Anonymous Tip Leads Nigerian Police To $43 Million In USD

Last week Nigerian police received an anonymous tip that a homeless looking lady was acting suspicious and taking bags out of an upscale apartment building.

When the police arrived to investigate they found $43 million neatly tucked away in a cabinet behind clothes in the bedroom of one of the apartments in the building.

No arrest have been made but the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission say the money is most likely from illegal activity.

Now, here is the most interesting part of the story. Because of the new “whistleblower” laws in Nigeria the person who called in the anonymous tip will get anywhere from 2.5-5% of the money found. That would total to about $862,000!

Have you ever wondered what $43 million looks like? To get an ideal peep the video below.

