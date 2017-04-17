50 Cent Sued… Again

(DJ SIGHT) Last week, 50 Cent performed in Baltimore alongside the Lox.

50 Cent reached out to shake a fan’s hand during a performance and the fan tried to pull 50 off the stage. That’s when he jumped off the stage and punched the female fan in her chest. 50 quickly tried to redeem himself by inviting the woman on stage where videos show her twerking on stage alongside 50,

Now, she must be trying to come up because the next day she went to the hospital and hired a lawyer’s firm. She’s planning on suing 50 Cent,the Lox, the promoter & the concert venue.

50 Cent’s smart guy though. He invited the young lady on stage so she can be seen on video dancing and giving his apology.

I think it’s total BS on the young lady’s part, what do you think?

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

