Easter Day Slaughter

Murderer goes on killing spree and live streams the entire events via Facebook Live.

Cleveland police alongside the FBI are still on the hunt for Steve Stephens, the man who broadcasted the cold blooded murder of 74 year old Robert Godwin.

According to the video, which has been removed from Facebook, before killing Godwin, Stephens confessed the murder was a revenge killing, with no further explanation.

He blamed his estranged girlfriend Joy Lane for the murder Godwin as well as the other alleged 13 people he confessed to killing on Facebook.

Residents of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York have been altered to keep an eye out for the fugitive killer.

