UFC Fighter Desmond Green On The WDKX Wake Up Club

Rochester native Desmond Green aka “The Predator” joins the WDKX Wake Up Club Watercooler to talk about his debut fight on April 8th which he won! Desmond also touched on growing up in Rochester, his intense training, his family, and life lessons.

The funny thing is when I fist met him I thought he looks like he wouldn’t harm a fly hahaha. But after watching him in that ring I have to say he truly is The Predator!!

He is a fantastic young man, gentleman, and family man. Desmond Green is fearless force in life and the UFC. He has a heck of a story so I suggest you get familiar with him because his journey is JUST beginning.

You can follow him on Twitter: @predatortoon or Instagram @predatortoon

Wishing you all the best and many blessing we are proud of you!!

Thanks for coming through Desmond!!

