Kendrick Lamar….. DAMN, DAMN, DAMN, DAMN… DAMN. The Reign Review

So that new Kendrick Lamar dropped today and it’s got me like….DAMN.

If you’ve already listened to Kendrick’s album what are your thoughts and what songs are your favorites?

So far I’m REALLY feeling DNA. “..this that put the kids to bed.. this that I got realness I just kill sh**..” I got loyalty I got royalty inside my DNA”

To explain it best I had goosebumps the entire time I was listening!! It’s Kendrick’s world we are just in it.

FEAR. is invokes thought. Kendrick takes you into his world, our world, your world giving you a mental vision not a tel-lie-vision. How we handle our own, how we deal with pain, how we deal with struggle, and how we create the I don’t love you – deep nah… reality.. Just listen to it and you will understand.

DOPE.

Again I reiterate the album is DOPE.

Can’t forget about DUCKWORTH. There is a Memory Lane song sampled in it by Ted Taylor “Be Ever Wonderful” which is also sampled on the throwback jam “Splash Waterfalls” by Ludacris. Maybe we can get Andre and Tony to play it Saturday!

Oh and LOYALTY. ft Rihanna is that fire!!!!

Kendrick Lamar is a creative KING.

I give this album

You can listen to it by clicking DAMN

