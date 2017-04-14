Child Takes Father’s Car to McDs

( DJ SIGHT ) A little badass 8 year old boy in Ohio wanted a McDonald’s cheeseburger so bad he drove he and his four year old in their father’s van one mile to McDonald’s.

Witnesses say the young boy drove through intersections and obeyed all the traffic laws.

When police caught up with the little boy and asked him you where did he learned to drive, he said on the internet.

Both parents of the two children said they fell asleep early and had no idea what was going on! No charges are being filed.

If it was my son, I’m putting hands on him.

What would you do?

