Protestors Crash Kelly Rowland’s Book Signing

( DJ SIGHT )Fur protestors busted in during Kelly Rowland’s book signing.

Miss Rowland was at a signing in New Jersey for her new book called ‘Whoa Baby’,That’s a group of protesters pretended to be fans of Kelly, They even asked to take pictures with her and that’s when they started chanting, “She’s got blood on her hands.”

The former Destiny Child member played it cool just stepped to the side and let her security do their job. Unlike the United Airlines passenger nobody was roughed up the protesters left without injury.

