Teenager Accidentally Kills Himself on IG Live

Atlantan teenager by the name of Malachi Hemphill was seen on Instagram live playing with the gun and accidentally shot himself causing him to die instantly.

Malachi’s mother, Shaniqua Stephens, said she just saw him a few minutes before the tragedy happened when he went to take out the trash.

The boy’s mother said she heard a loud boom but she wasn’t sure if it was a gunshot or just some loud noise. She just knew something wasn’t right.

Malachi’s mother and sister rushed to check up on him that’s where they found him laying dead and his sister realized the whole thing was captured on Instagram live.

Parents you have to keep a eye on your kids expecially when they are all social media

