Hip hop living legend, Nas has confirmed he will be dropping his new album sometime this year.

( DJ SIGHT ) The Queensbridge rapper hasn’t released the album title yet.

If you want a preview of what the album might sound like you can hear Nas’ song ‘Angel Dust’ on the new season of ‘The Get Down’ which is executive produced by Nas himself.

You can find the series on Netflix.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter