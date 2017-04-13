Two Hearings Scheduled For Today At MCC About RG&E Response To Storm

You remember the windstorm last month that took out power all over the place and had about 150,000 waiting almost a week to have power restored?

Well if you did or did not like how RG&E or “Reggie” and NYSEG handled repairing the outages then you can voice your feelings today and Monroe Community College.

Two hearings are being held at the MCC Campus in Brighton. The hearings are scheduled for 2pm and 6pm and will address the response to the power outages.

Governor Cuomo made an announcement on March 11th that there would be an investigation into the response and preparedness of the utility companies after the storms. Thus the hearings scheduled for today.

Some of the questions they are seeking feedback from the community on are how were you affected by the outages, did you attempt to contact your utility for information or assistance immediately before, during, or after the outages, and did you get the response you were requesting?

For more information or to read more click 13WHAM.com

