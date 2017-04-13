Don’t You Open Up The Window…. Jesus Has The Antidote

With 4/20 right around the corner I thought I’d share this story with all of the weed smokers out there that may be looking for a place to go puff puff pass in the name of Jesus – Amen.

No seriously, you can touch the heavens or be in the clouds high with the Most High in the Mile High City of Denver!

Elevation Ministries is a real religious organization based in Colorado that will have it’s grand opening on April 20th of the Church Of Cannabis.

The congregation calls themselves “Elevationists” and say their mission statement is “the spiritual home of adults everywhere who experience deeper meaning and fellowship through the sacrament of cannabis.”

Oh and there is a rumor that rapper 2 Chainz will be performing at the opening.

Talk about getting as high as you can get.

