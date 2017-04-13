Ben Carson Gets Stuck

Ben Carson made a trip to a Florida public housing complex that’s owned by former Miami Heat and NBA legend, Alonzo Mourning.

Instead of taking the stairs in the building, the US Housing and Urban Development Secretary is probably getting a little taste of karma after announcing back in March there will be a $7 billion dollar cutback on public housing funds.

Carson along with six other people gotstuck in a elevator!! My question is what do you talk about when stuck with Ben Carson in a elevator ?

