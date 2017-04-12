Comedian Charlie Murphy Passes Away At 57

Sad news to report. Comedian Charlie Murphy passed away Wednesday morning from leukemia.

Charlie Murphy is Eddie Murphy’s older brother. He is most known from his skits about partying with Rick James and Prince on Chappelle’s Show with Dave Chappelle.

Charlie also co-wrote one of my favorite movies “Norbit” and was recently in Rochester with the “Comedy Get Down Tour” featuring George Lopez, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, and Cedric The Entertainer.

Charlie Murphy will be missed Rest In Paradise my brother.

