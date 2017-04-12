Anti-Gay Pastor Found Guilty Of Sexually Molesting Children

So last June an anti-gay pastor in Georgia went on Twitter and said that the people who were killed in the Orlando Night Club shooting “got what they deserved.” Well that same pastor was convicted this past Monday of sexually molesting a teenage boy and girl.

57 year-old Kenneth Adkins a “pastor” who has a history of preaching hate towards the LGBT community. From dressing up as a drag queen to tweeting “I am gonna ‘pee’ next to your women in the women’s bathroom and let’s see how y’all feel.” He also tweeted “Dear Gays, Go sit down somewhere. I know y’all want some special attention; yall are sinners who need Jesus. This was an attack on America.”

To me his actions and the hate he holds for the gay community was already questionable. In my experience when someone holds a LOT of hate toward an individual or group because of their sexuality, nine times out of ten they are dealing with issues of their own sexuality internally. They then project the hate they feel for themselves on others.

Anyway, we will get into that another day..

This pastor hatemongour was found guilty and convicted on three charges of child molestation, three charges of aggravated child molestation, and two charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes according to Huffington Post. Thus, my point made.

Well now he can dress up in drag to impress the men in prison.

