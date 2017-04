( DJ SIGHT ) Mariah Carey starts new record label with LA Reid & Epic records the name of the label is called Butterfly MC records.

The deal will let Mariah Carey sign her own artists, distribute her own music, and let her make money as a business owner.

The first project to come from Butterfly MC records will be Mariah Carey’s album. No title or release date has beenĀ given yet.

Congrats, Mariah! I think she should have done this a long time ago, but hey, better late than never.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter